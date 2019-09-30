Former NFL player raises money for foundation to grant children wishes

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Marty Lyons Foundation hosted a charity golf tournament at Cape Fear National golf course in Leland on Monday.
Since 1982 foundation has helped grant wishes for children diagnosed with a terminal or life-threatening illness in 13 states including North Carolina.
“You know we are all fortunate in our special ways and if we can make a difference,” said Lyons. “We all have a platform and if we take time to give back and make a brighter tomorrow for some of these kids. Then maybe god willing they can make it through a tough time in their life and their parents feel appreciated and they feel special.”
Bob Brown of New York has been donating for years and wanted to take part in the golf tournament.
“I have met a lot of the wish children and to be honest it’s very difficult when they are not here anymore,” said Brown. “One girl wanted to be an author of a book of poems and she got it published and me and my wife had dinner with her family. Then when she passed it was very tough.”
Lyons is committed to continuing granting wishes to children until the need to over.
“One day I hope we are out of business because then you can say that modern medicine is saving a lot of lives,” said Lyons. “But until then we are going to raise a lot of money and help a lot of kids.”
In 37 years, the foundation has raised more than 35 million dollars and granted more than eight thousand wishes.
