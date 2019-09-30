First Alert Forecast: summer weather stays very strong until this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your mostly summery First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! For the rest of today, expect more sultry sunny periods, balmy northeast breezes, and afternoon temperatures cresting deep in the 80s. Please keep an eye out as a heavy shower or locally strong storm may pop, if only briefly and in isolated cases, this afternoon.
In the tropical Atlantic Basin... Hurricane Lorenzo continues to be the beastliest feature this Monday. Lorenzo will bring gusty rain to parts of the Azores Islands midweek and, as a post-tropical storm, to sections of northwestern Europe this weekend. Swell from distant Lorenzo will enhance wave and rip current activity in the Carolinas this week, so please exercise caution at local beaches.
In your extended local forecast... The roasting ridge of high pressure will bring more 80s and 90s days through Friday. By the weekend, the ridge should shrink westward and allow a fresher brand of northeast breezes to develop and, at long last, introduce cooler temperatures. Catch your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington here or a location-specific ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
