ECU interim chancellor put on administrative leave after bar photos surface

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s interim chancellor has been put on administrative leave.
UNC Interim President Bill Roper made the announcement this morning. “In light of reports from this past weekend, ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation,” Roper said in a statement.
WITN was the first to report questionable photos and videos of Gerlach posted on social media that show him at a Greenville bar. They allegedly show Gerlach drinking alcohol and acting inappropriately around students.
UNC Board of Governors member Harry Smith said he “has been receiving multiple parent, faculty, and staff phone calls today with complaints.”
Smith said in a statement: "I would ask that everyone please reserve judgment and allow a proper process and review by the system office and the president who are aware of the issue."
In a statement Sunday evening, Gerlach said he was only "interacting with college-aged young adults and taking selfies."
Gerlach said that he wants to be a more approachable chancellor for students. "I regret that these photos are being perceived as anything more than what they are," he said in the statement.
The UNC Board of Governors is meeting on Tuesday in a special meeting. It’s not clear if they will discuss Gerlach’s future with ECU, but the agenda includes a closed portion to talk about an executive personnel matter.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.