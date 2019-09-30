Do you know her? Leland police would like to speak with her

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person its says attempted to open a register at a business earlier this month.
According to a Facebook post from the Leland Police Department, the person in the photo “attempted to gain entry into the cash register at the McGee Market” at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The store is located at 832 Village Road NE.
Anyone with information is asked to contact, Detective J. Kazee at 910-371-0274.
