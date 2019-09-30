CFPUA: Boil advisory scheduled for about 160 customers in Ogden area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory will go in effect Tuesday morning for about 160 Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers in the Ogden area.
The advisory begins at 9 a.m. for the following areas:
- 342-459 Putnam Drive
- all customers on Savanna Run Loop
- all customers on Riviera Place
CFPUA officials say the advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure as a “utility contract ties into an existing water main for future service.”
Customers in the above described area should boil their water for one minute then allow it to cool prior to consumption or utilize another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.