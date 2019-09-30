Candidate forums scheduled for October ahead of 2019 Municipal Elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several forums are scheduled during the month of October ahead of the 2019 Municipal Elections, giving the public a chance to hear where candidates stand on the issues important to voters.
Candidates for Wilmington City Council and Mayor will take part in a forum sponsored by the Residents of Old Wilmington on Monday, October 7. It will take place at the Hannah Block USO Historic Community Center, at 120 Second Street in Wilmington. The meet and greet with candidates will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the actual forum beginning at 6:00 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
The Town of Oak Island Community Candidate forum for mayoral and town council candidates is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, at town hall, located at 4601 East Oak Island Drive. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m., featuring mayoral candidates in one hour-long forum and council candidates in the other. The public is encouraged to attend.
The League of Women Voters will have Wilmington mayoral and city council candidates at a speed-dating type of forum on Monday, October 21, in the Cape Fear Room of the Downtown Public Library at 201 Chestnut Street. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the public is encouraged to attend and take part.
Early voting for the Municipal Elections begins on Wednesday, October 16 and ends Friday, November 1. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.
