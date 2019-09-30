The Avett Brothers to perform at 2020 Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the North Carolina Azalea Festival have announced that The Avett Brothers will be one of the main stage acts for next year’s festival.
The band will take the stage on Saturday, April 4, 2020, and tickets will go on sale on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. through the Azalea Festival’s website. Early birds will get a $10 discount on all tickets purchased before Oct. 19.
The Avett Brothers are certainly no strangers to the Port City.
The American folk-rock band has performed at the Azalea Festival in 2011, 2013, and 2016.
