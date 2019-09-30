The Avett Brothers to perform at 2020 Azalea Festival

The Avett Brothers to perform at 2020 Azalea Festival
Seth Avett, Scott Avett, Bob Crawford and Joe Kwon with The Avett Brothers perform at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) (Source: Robb Cohen)
By WECT Staff | September 30, 2019 at 10:19 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 10:27 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the North Carolina Azalea Festival have announced that The Avett Brothers will be one of the main stage acts for next year’s festival.

The band will take the stage on Saturday, April 4, 2020, and tickets will go on sale on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. through the Azalea Festival’s website. Early birds will get a $10 discount on all tickets purchased before Oct. 19.

The Avett Brothers are certainly no strangers to the Port City.

The American folk-rock band has performed at the Azalea Festival in 2011, 2013, and 2016.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.