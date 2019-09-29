Wilmington police investigate fatal pedestrian accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating the death of a pedestrian.
Department spokesperson Linda Thompson says the crash happened at 9:23pm Saturday on Oleander Drive near the intersection with 58th Street.
A woman tried to cross the roadway and was hit by a vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At this time, Thompson says no charges have been filed against the driver.
The woman’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.