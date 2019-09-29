Wilmington congregation finds new home a year after fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire destroyed the Plaza Shopping Center in May of 2018.
The next Sunday, CityLife Church held their service in the parking lot of where their building used to be.
“Those walls don’t confine CityLife Church,” Pastor Mike Dickey said
Throughout the year, the congregation has moved on from the parking lot and instead had been holding service at Vigilant Hope. The room was dark and small, but that never stopped members from showing up.
In June of this year, the church announced on their Facebook page they had acquired a new building. Sunday was their first service in that building.
The building incorporates much of what Pastor Dickey envisioned, an improved youth center, a classroom for both the nursery and young children, but that’s not the end of it. Still in the works is a youth active center that will incorporate a basketball court.
The church also includes custom art done by one of the members, a common area and a new and improved sanctuary that allows for plenty of light and more than enough space.
Pastor Dickey said although the process has been a roller coaster, he believes it was all worth it in the end.
