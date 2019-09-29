New York man dies while swimming near Hatteras Saturday

(Source: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
September 29, 2019 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 5:28 PM

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN)- A New York man died Saturday afternoon after another swimmer said the man lost consciousness while fighting a rip current.

Officials received the call just before 3 p.m. near the northern boundary of Hatteras Village. A companion swimmer said the 75-year-old man was not using a flotation device.

The swimmer and two bystanders pulled the man from the ocean. Responders performed life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is the third water-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year.

