New York man dies while swimming near Hatteras Saturday

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN)- A New York man died Saturday afternoon after another swimmer said the man lost consciousness while fighting a rip current.
Officials received the call just before 3 p.m. near the northern boundary of Hatteras Village. A companion swimmer said the 75-year-old man was not using a flotation device.
The swimmer and two bystanders pulled the man from the ocean. Responders performed life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is the third water-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year.
