First Alert Forecast: Slight cool down to start the week, fall temps by next weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you had a wonderful weekend!
Clouds will begin to increase overnight with an approaching cold front moving into the region. Low rain chances with this front, but a slight cool down with temperatures in the low to mid 80s to start off the work-week. Temperatures will gradually increase through the week, but fall temperatures are on the way! By next weekend, temperatures will drop into the 70s for afternoon highs, and cool mornings in the 50s.
In the tropics, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Hurricane Lorenzo in the Eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo grew to a monster category 5 storm Saturday and now sits as a strong category 4 as it moves northward over open water. Despite the strengthening, it should gradually weaken. Lorenzo does not appear to pose a threat to the Carolinas. No other tropical systems are expected to form this weekend, but we still have a little over two months left in the season, so diligence continues to be key.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for the remaining days of September and early October right here. For a look at the aforementioned cool-down and ten day outlook, hop on over to the WECT Weather App and customize it to your Zip Code!
Have a great day!
