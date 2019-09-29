First Alert Forecast: Slight cool down to start the week, fall temps by next weekend

In the tropics, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Hurricane Lorenzo in the Eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo grew to a monster category 5 storm Saturday and now sits as a strong category 4 as it moves northward over open water. Despite the strengthening, it should gradually weaken. Lorenzo does not appear to pose a threat to the Carolinas. No other tropical systems are expected to form this weekend, but we still have a little over two months left in the season, so diligence continues to be key.