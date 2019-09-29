First Alert Forecast: a run at a record high Sunday, cooler by week’s end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Hope your weekend is going well. features more unseasonably sultry sunshine, balmy southwest breezes, and a slim opportunity for a pop-up shower or storm. Afternoon high temperatures will swell to the deep 80s to around 90. While Fall weather lowers may be lamenting now, a more seasonably cool trough of air looks to finally settle into the Carolinas late in the week. This may result in a much desired change to long sleeves.
In the tropics, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Hurricane Lorenzo in the Eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo will continue northward over open water through the early week and gradually weaken. Lorenzo does not appear to pose a threat to the Carolinas. No other tropical systems are expected to form this weekend, but we still have a little over two months left in the season, so diligence continues to be key.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for the remaining days of September and early October right here. For a look at the aforementioned cool-down and ten day outlook, hop on over to the WECT Weather App and customize it to your Zip Code!
Have a great day!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.