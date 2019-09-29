First Alert Forecast: a run at a record high Sunday, cooler by week’s end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Hope your weekend is going well. features more unseasonably sultry sunshine, balmy southwest breezes, and a slim opportunity for a pop-up shower or storm. Afternoon high temperatures will swell to the deep 80s to around 90. While Fall weather lowers may be lamenting now, a more seasonably cool trough of air looks to finally settle into the Carolinas late in the week. This may result in a much desired change to long sleeves.