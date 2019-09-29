Columbus Correctional inmate dies, sheriff’s office investigates incident

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus Correctional inmate died Saturday night.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, offender Scott Whitmeyer was assaulted with a homemade weapon at the facility at around 9:45.
The 49-year-old received multiple stab wounds from the incident that happened an inmate dorm.
Correctional staff responded and worked to save the offender. Whitmeyer was then transported to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead an hour after the incident.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident while DPS conducts an internal investigation with law enforcement. DPS plans to seek criminal prosecution against any offender involved in Whitmeyer’s death.
Whitmeyer was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping in Cumberland County on Jan. 8, 2014. His projected release date was Jan. 7, 2030.
