Yard sales September 28

New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
7719 Lost Tree Road, Wilmington (Bayshore)
Multi-Family Yard Sale. Small furniture items, Home Décor items, games, books, fishing poles, various odds and ends. Everything is priced to go! Something for everyone. Clothing, Lilly Pulitzer, yard and home decor, vintage wedding items, holiday items galore!
8 a.m. - ?
7103 Fiddler Circle, Wilmington
Clothing, acoustic guitar, plated silver, vintage rocking horse, decorative items, books, cigar boxes and kitchen items.
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
101 Hiram Avenue Unit 1, Carolina Beach
Entire home sale , moving sale , farm house table and chairs , small kitchen appliances , various farmhouse and beach decor , indoor and outdoor plants!, sectional sofa, flat screen TVs, 2 full beds and bed frames , end tables , night stands, more misc furniture and kitchen tools
7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
3515 Iris Street, Wilmington
Generally great stuff
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
304 Ivy Lane, Carolina Beach (behind Lazy Pirate off Goldsboro and Fourth)
Multi home block sale, furniture, futon bar stools end tables women’s clothing beach pics, mirrors and much more.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
137 Stonewall Jackson Drive, Wilmington
Furniture, appliances, household items
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
7131 Market Street, Wilmington
Household goods, children and adult clothing, toys
7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
4833 Gordon Road, Wilmington
This yard sale will benefit Girl Scouts Troop 1823!
Items for sale include gently used children’s clothing, housewares, furniture, quilting and crafting supplies, books and more!
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Brewster’s Place, Wilmington
COMMUNITY YARD SALE
7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
302 Shore Point, Wilmington (Bayshore Estates)
Household goods, baby/children’s items
7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4924 Woodcrest Drive, Castle Hayne
Huge yard sale. Furniture glassware area rugs clothes cabinets fireplaces sets of dishes etc...
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
2181 Enterprise Drive, Leland
Furniture, baby item, clothing lots of variety at this community yard sale
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Calabash Lakes Boulevard off Thomasboro Road, Carolina Shores
Calabash Lakes Community, 30+ homes. Furniture, tools, craft supplies, toys, clothes, housewares & much more
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
9310 Straightway Drive NE, Leland
Furniture, home decor, tools, kitchen items, linens, clothes and much more!
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3059 George II Hwy, Southport (Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue)
Multiple family yard sale with a variety of items.
Pender County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
1017 Mallard Bay Road, Hampstead
