Wilmington Fire Department gives out free bike helmets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters were busy Saturday fitting kids for free bike helmets.
The event was open to people of all ages at Station 15 off of Masonboro Loop Road.
Experts say helmets are the single most effective way to prevent head injuries from a bike crash. In fact, bicyclists and bike passengers under 16 are required to wear helmets while riding on public roads in North Carolina. Parents who allow children to ride on public roads without a helmet can be fined.
“If you just take a watermelon or pumpkin and drop it from five feet in the air, it smashes and that’s the same thing that happens to somebody’s head. We see people getting hit by cars, bicyclists getting hit by cars and falling down and a helmet could save your life,” said firefighter Daniel Garay.
The helmets were given away through a grant from the NCDOT.
“Stations are open all the time, there’s always someone at a station so you’ll be able to go by a station and if there’s a helmet there they’ll be happy to give you a helmet,” said Garay.
Crews say they plan to hold another event soon, but don’t have a date set.
