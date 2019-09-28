UNCW men’s soccer earns 3-1 victory over Northeastern

September 28, 2019 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated September 28 at 6:01 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Senior forward Phillip Goodrum scored a goal and added an assist as UNCW opened its regular season home schedule with a 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association victory over Northeastern at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who played their first seven games away from home, upped their record to 4-3-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the CAA.

Northeastern, meanwhile, fell to 5-3-1 overall with a 2-1-1 mark against league foes.

