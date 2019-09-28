SCAM ALERT: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security Scam

Some Brunswick County residents have received calls from scammers claiming to be with the Social Security Department. (Gray TV) (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabrielle Williams | September 28, 2019 at 4:57 AM EDT - Updated September 28 at 4:57 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a Social Security Scam.

They posted on Facebook about a concerned citizen that sent them a screenshot of a message that was left by a scammer.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Officials want to remind residents that they will never call you and threaten to arrest you. Deputies will also never ask for money or payment for any reason.

The sheriff’s office recommends that residents report to the Federal Trade Commission if they believe they are being scammed.

They posted on Facebook showing the steps to take to report it:

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 27, 2019

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to share this information to those who may not have access to social media, especially the seniors who are typically vulnerable to this type of scam.

