SCAM ALERT: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security Scam

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a Social Security Scam.
They posted on Facebook about a concerned citizen that sent them a screenshot of a message that was left by a scammer.
Officials want to remind residents that they will never call you and threaten to arrest you. Deputies will also never ask for money or payment for any reason.
The sheriff’s office recommends that residents report to the Federal Trade Commission if they believe they are being scammed.
They posted on Facebook showing the steps to take to report it:
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to share this information to those who may not have access to social media, especially the seniors who are typically vulnerable to this type of scam.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.