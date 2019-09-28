Pender County first responders receive swift-water rescue certifications

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are 17 newly trained swift-water rescuers in the Cape Fear area.
Pender EMS and Fire shared a photo from the Nantahala River this weekend.
They say 13 of their own members and four members of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office have received North Carolina’s swift water certification after a 40-hour class.
EMS and Fire Chief Woody Sullivan says this brings his department up to 26 members with the certification. Sullivan says they’re building up their swift water rescue capabilities after the experiences they had during Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.