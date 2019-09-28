Nurse assistant gets new Habitat for Humanity house

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A woman who spends her days helping others got some help of her own Friday.
Karey Quattlebaum is now the owner of a brand new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
Quattlebaum is a nurse assistant at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
For months, she and several of her co-workers worked on the weekends to build her a new home.
“It’s a wonderful... it’s nothing that I ever thought would happen, you know. I took a chance and I didn’t know what to expect when I got down here, but I happen to have a bunch of great people, you know in Habitat who showed me the way,” said Quattlebaum.
The is New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s ninth Habitat for Humanity project.
