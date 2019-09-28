New Hanover County Fire Rescue crews conduct live burn training

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you saw smoke in Saturday, yes it was a fire; It was intentionally set for New Hanover County Fire and Rescue training.
The property, like many they use for training, was donated by homeowner who no longer had a use for it.
Battalion Chief Mike Pinson said they try to conduct training like this at least once every six months. The paperwork alone takes about three months to come together.
Chief Pinson said this training is critical, not only for new recruits who have just joined, but to maintain good habits and practice for everybody.
“You get to train, you get to feel the heat, you get to see how a fire reacts inside of a house. Especially with our newer people who may not have had that experience, they get an opportunity to see how a fire behaves on a structure and that helps them for whenever it’s a real thing.” Chief Pinson said
Its never too late to come up with a plan in case of a fire, and offered some helpful tips.
“How do you get out of the house if there is a fire? Replace the batteries and make sure you have good, working smoke detectors inside of the house. Sprinkler systems also save lives as well, but we’re here to help.”
