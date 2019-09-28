ILM receives over $3 million in FAA grant money

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The FAA has awarded Wilmington International Airport $3.1 million dollars for improvements to the terminal.
Officials with the airport say that money is expected to be used for construction for Phase 2 of the terminal expansion project that has been in the works since 2018.
"This is really going to go a long way to help with that project,” said Granseur Dick, Planning and Development Director at ILM.
The expansion project is supposed to bring new restaurants, additional parking and more shops. ILM recently put out a survey looking for input from the public on what they’d like to see at the airport in the future.
“What we we’re seeing was ‘what is our flying public seeking looking for out of our airport?’" said Dick. "What kind of amenities and needs do they have for Wilmington? We’d like to try and include those pieces in the project and having the FAA funding sure does help with that.”
Phase 2 is expected to start towards the end of 2019 and the entire expansion project is expected to be complete in 2022.
