First Alert Forecast: Summer heat having some staying power

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Your weekend forecast features more unseasonably sultry sunshine, balmy southwest breezes, and a slim opportunity for a pop-up shower or storm. Afternoon high temperatures will swell to the deep 80s to around 90. While Fall weather lowers may lament, this weekend will be close to ideal for a late-season beach or pool trip! On the flip side, a more seasonably cool trough of air looks to finally settle into the Carolinas by next weekend.