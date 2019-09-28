First Alert Forecast: heat sticks around for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you’re enjoying your weekend so far! Finishing up the weekend, the forecast features more unseasonably sultry sunshine, balmy southwest breezes, and a slim opportunity for a pop-up shower or storm. Afternoon high temperatures will swell to the deep 80s to around 90. While Fall weather lovers may lament, this weekend will be close to ideal for a late-season beach or pool trip! On the flip side, a more seasonably cool trough of air looks to finally settle into the Carolinas by next weekend.
In the tropics, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Hurricane Lorenzo, which will barrel northward over open water through early next week. Lorenzo does not to pose a threat to the Carolinas but we will continue to monitor and keep you updated. No other tropical systems are expected to form this weekend, but we still have a little over two months left in the season, so diligence continues to be key.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for the remaining days of September and Early October right here. For a look at the aforementioned cool-down and ten day outlook, hop on over to the WECT Weather App and customize it to your Zip Code!
