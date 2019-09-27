Whiteville Fire Dept. wins grants to buy water rescue boat, new gear

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - When Hurricane Florence brought devastating flooding last year, Columbus County water rescue resources were stretched thin.
In Whiteville, firefighters used personal fishing boats to rescue people because the fire trucks couldn’t leave the truck bays due to flooding and the department didn’t have a boat.
That will soon change thanks to a $49,600 grant from Duke Energy. It’s one of two grants formally accepted by the city this week. The money will be used to purchase a water rescue boat, dry suits to go with it, radio equipment and a drone that will be available for multiple city departments to use.
The department is also receiving $126,000 from FEMA to purchase new breathing equipment that is a basic necessity for firefighters. One oxygen tank can cost $8,000 and they’re good for a maximum of 15 years. Fire Chief David Yergeau says many of the department’s tanks are near their expiration date. He applied for the grant last year and says its a very competitive process.
“It’s a great asset when the city gets one because we’re able to get equipment, replace equipment, at a fraction of the cost to citizens,” Chief Yergeau said.
The FEMA grant does require the city match 5 percent of the grant, which Yergeau says is about $6,000.
