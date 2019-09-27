Student accused of leaving threatening note at South Brunswick High School

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A student has been charged with a felony after allegedly leaving a threatening note on a bathroom wall at a Brunswick County high school.
The 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational property.
According to an arrest warrant, she is accused of writing the following threat on a bathroom wall at South Brunswick High School on Monday:
“I’m going to shoot up this school. Good luck 9/25/19.”
Emily Flax with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the student was not armed at the time of her arrest.
