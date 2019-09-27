Spend the day with pirates without spending a gold doubloon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Learn about the history of pirates in the Cape Fear region at the Feast of the Pirates this weekend.
The event, Sat., Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is at the Brunswick Riverwalk Park in Belville.
It is family friendly and free.
The Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust, Inc. organized the event, which will feature food trucks, games, black powder demonstrations, sword fights and more.
More information is available at feastofthepirates.com.
