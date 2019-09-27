Westbound lanes closed on Oleander Drive following crash

Westbound lanes of Oleander Drive closed following "high velocity" crash Friday afternoon
By WECT Staff | September 27, 2019 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 2:43 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Westbound lanes are closed following a “high velocity” two-vehicle crash on Oleander Drive Friday afternoon.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the crash happened at 5732 Oleander Drive near Dive Quest around 1:10 p.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene and westbound traffic is closed at this time.

A woman who was in the gold sedan involved in the crash was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Her condition is not known.

A black Ranger Rover was also involved in the collision. It’s unclear if any occupants in the Ranger Rover were hurt.

Drivers should seek an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

Crews respond to wreck on Oleander.
Crews respond to wreck on Oleander. (Source: WECT)

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.