Reunited: Dad returning from deployment surprises 5-year-old daughter at Columbus County school

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Old Dock Elementary School student Phoenyx Bush’s fifth birthday was a few days ago, but she got a belated surprise when her father picked her up from school Friday.
Sergeant Charles Bush of the United States Army returned from a 10-month deployment to Kuwait, where — among other missions as a maroon beret — his engineering skills were used to find and safely remove improvised explosive devices.
“Mostly what we do is route clearance, so we drive down the roads looking for the IEDs or the bombs in the road,” he said.
During this deployment, Bush and his wife Bridgette Gwenn Gause-Bush, said technology helped them stay in touch more than previous tours, but the distance is still tough.
“We’ve tried to let her know that it’s military life,” Gause-Bush said. “Daddy may or may not be home for an extended period of time. So for her it’s always really really special and daddy does come home because daddy may be gone for three months he might be gone for six months. Daddy might be gone for a year. The longer daddy is gone the harder it gets for her the older she gets.”
Sgt. Bush said he’s learned that each moment he has with Phoenyx and everyone else in his family is precious.
“There have been multiple times when, luckily this tour it didn’t happen, but my last couple of tours there were a few times I didn’t know if I was going to make it home or no,” he said. “So time spent with her is very precious. Time spent with my wife is very precious. Even with my mother-in-law, the time with our loved ones from the military is precious and fleeting,” he said.
As for their plans, Phoenyx and her dad were first headed for an ice cream treat, and then most likely to the beach.
“I don’t know what they have planned, but me and her are going to go to the beach regardless if they join or not,” he said, laughing.
