NC 211 reopened in Southport after vehicle drives into creek
Drivers were asked to take an alternative route Thursday night. (Source: Southport Fire Department)
By Kendall McGee | September 26, 2019 at 9:25 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 10:09 PM

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - NC 211 was closed for an hour Thursday night at Dosher Cutoff due to a car accident.

Southport Fire Department says the incident involved a single car in the creek. One person was inside the truck when it entered the creek, and they were treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Drivers were asked to take an alternative route on the fire department’s Facebook post.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Crews have not yet released how the vehicle ended up in the creek.

