Man heading to prison for armed robbery in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison after being convicted in an armed robbery in Columbus County.
A jury found Rhasheem Mikale McMillian guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon and resisting a public officer this week after a three-day trial.
He was sentenced to 51-74 months in prison.
McMillian was arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Whiteville on Sept. 19, 2018.
The victim, Glenn Moore, told police he was flagged down by a man outside of Tractor Supply Co. in Whiteville. The victim was then grabbed by Rhasheem McMillian, ordered out of his vehicle, and held at gunpoint.
While holding a black semi-automatic weapon, McMillian reached into the victim’s pockets and removed $180. McMillian and two other suspects then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu.
The victim called 911 and followed the suspects down Main St. in Whiteville until police arrived.
The suspects drove down a dead end street and all three fled the scene on foot. Officers Corder and Rawls chased down McMillian and took him into custody.
Corder and Rawls received the Medal of Honor from the Whiteville Police Department for their work in his arrest.
