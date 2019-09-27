Man found not guilty in fatal 2016 shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was found not guilty on all counts in connection to a 2016 murder in Wilmington.
Sebastian Gerard Robinson had been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the fatal shooting of Antwyn Beatty in 2016.
Beatty, 34, was shot and killed near the intersection of Walnut and North 13th streets in Wilmington on Sept. 23, 2016.
Robinson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Clayton County, Ga. about a week later.
Sisters Kalissa Durant, 24, and Cerrica Jackson, 20, were also arrested and each charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both are next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.
