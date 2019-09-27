Lowe’s to hire 125 associates for Wilmington stores during Oct. 2 job fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lowe’s Home Improvement is planning to hire 125 permanent full-time and part-time associates for its Wilmington-area stores during a job fair event on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Interested candidates can participate in the “Walk-in Wednesday” job fairs, which take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., by heading to any Wilmington Lowe’s store to interview for available positions.
Applicants have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot offers for full-time and part-time roles. Available jobs include department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, Pro customer service associates, merchandise service team, receivers, unloaders and load pullers.
You can find additional details below. Applicants can visit lowes.com/store to locate their nearest store or go to jobs.lowes.com to learn more about available positions in the area.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.