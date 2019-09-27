‘Its just bound to happen,’ seafood market says of sickness associated with raw oysters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the death of a Cary man has been linked to a deadly bacteria known as vibrio, an organism associated with eating raw shellfish, a Wilmington seafood market is addressing the reality of eating raw oysters.
Quentin Hall is the manager of Seaview Crab Company and works with oysters every day. While he says that the most dangerous time to eat oysters is during warmer months, specifically May through October, he says that eating raw oysters is going to be risky no matter what.
“Every time our oysters go out, we make sure they’re alive, and properly well-maintained and that’s pretty much all we can do. This disease is just something that can happen to anybody, anywhere. It’s not really something that’s found in this one place.”
While there are still many unanswered questions in this week’s death, Hall is confident the incident was not the result of negligence or mishandling, just the reality that comes with eating raw oysters.
“It’s not anything the restaurants or the oyster providers did wrong, I think it’s just bound to happen to anybody. It’s not anybody’s fault really,” Hall said.
Seaview Crab Company say they aren’t worried about their business and think consumers will continue to purchase and eat oysters.
