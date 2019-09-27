Free event invites women to celebrate “rainbow babies” and stories of hope

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sometimes its the toughest things to talk about that we most need to.
“Port City Rainbow Babies” is a free event Sunday that aims to bring women together to share stories of hope after child loss. A rainbow baby is a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss.
Women will gather to re-create a viral photo taken by an Alabama photographer over the summer.
Brittany Douglas hopes to build support and hope for other women in the Port City. Douglas suffered two miscarriages before her first rainbow baby was born almost three years ago.
“Once I started speaking out about it, I had people coming out of the woodwork, ‘I did too, I’ve had two, I’ve had three’ and you realize that we need to be supporting each other and helping each other out with this instead of sweeping it under the rug,” she said.
Approximately 1 in 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage.
“I think that if it wasn’t for the few ladies that did come out when I finally started talking about it and were able to share their stories and then I was able to see that they had, you know, babies and pregnancies that had gone to term, it made me feel a lot of hope and now I have two beautiful girls. I’m just thankful that I’ve got both of them now,” Douglas said.
She wants other women to know, “you’re not alone. This happens way more frequently than anyone, even than I even knew.”
The women will meet under the trees at Fort Fisher at 5 p.m. to meet, mingle and then take a group photograph.
There’s a Facebook event with more information, including a poll encouraging women to wear different colors to create the rainbow.
