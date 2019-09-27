Former NASCAR driver on big fan of Bank of America Roval 400

CONCORD, N.C. (WECT) - NASCAR returns to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday.
The BOA Roval 400 is third race in the NASCAR playoffs, and the final of the round of sixteen. Only twelve of the sixteen drivers will advance with a chance for a championship.
Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton, who now works for NBC, has become a fan of the roval that is 2.28 miles in length and features 17 turns and utilizing the infield road course and portions of the oval track.
“It’s special because it’s so unique,” said Burton.
Sunday’s race will be just the second time that NASCAR has raced on the roval in Charlotte. “
Turn one is so tight and it’s amazing how much you have to slow down because you are coming in from a high-speed area,” said Burton. “Race car drivers want to look way ahead, but you can’t do that there. If you look ahead you have missed your spot.”
For this year’s race, CMS made changes to the track.
“This year coming into the chicane is a brand-new ball game,” said Burton. “You must slow the car way down. Which I think is great because that will give passing chances.
Burton said that the roval at the CMS is unlike any other track he’s ever raced.
“There is not race track that I have ever been on that has so many personalities. It’s a super speedway, a short track, and a road course all wrapped into one.”
The Bank of America Roval 400 is Sunday on NBC at 2:30 p.m.
