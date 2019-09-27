Florida transfer finds new home with UNCW men’s basketball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After playing two seasons of basketball at the University of Florida, Mike Okauru needed a change of scenery.
It didn’t take the Raleigh native long to find a new home, deciding to transfer to UNCW.
“I was able to build a good relationship with the coaches,” said Okauru. “It’s closer to home. Just two hours from where I am from. You know I’ll have a lot of family here. So, I just think it’s a great decision for me.”
Okauru is eligible to play for the Seahawks right away; the NCAA granted him a waiver, so he didn’t have to sit out a season. It hasn’t taken him long to learn his role with his new team.
“Coach (McGrath) told me that he just wants me to score,” said Okauru. “He wanted me to be really aggressive and play basketball the way I play.”
“I see him scoring the ball for us,” added UNCW coach C.B. McGrath. “If that’s with the ball or without the ball. He can play both positions and defend multiple positions. So, we are excited.
His teammates are very familiar with what he can do on the court.
“He has experience playing at the high major level,” said UNCW sophomore Kai Toews. “I played against him in high school as well and know him as a hard-working talent player. We have some pieces for sure.”
UNCW opens the regular season at home November 5 against Johnson & Wales.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.