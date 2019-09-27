First Alert Forecast: stuck on summer, until...

In the tropics, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Tropical Storm Karen between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. This weekend, Karen will become entangled in a hostile upper-level wind pattern that will cause it to move erratically and also claw at its structure. Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, beastly Hurricane Lorenzo will barrel northward over open water through early next week. Neither Karen nor Lorenzo appear to pose a threat to the Carolinas but we will continue to monitor and update you on these systems every step of the way!