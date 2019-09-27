First Alert Forecast: stuck on summer, until...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Your Friday forecast features more unseasonably sultry sunshine, balmy southwest breezes, a chance for a pop-up shower or storm, and afternoon high temperatures in the deep 80s to around 90. And with another heaping helping of above-average temperatures and low rain chances, this weekend will be close to ideal for a late-season beach or pool trip! A more seasonably cool trough of air looks to finally settle into the Carolinas by next weekend. A while away!
In the tropics, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Tropical Storm Karen between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. This weekend, Karen will become entangled in a hostile upper-level wind pattern that will cause it to move erratically and also claw at its structure. Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, beastly Hurricane Lorenzo will barrel northward over open water through early next week. Neither Karen nor Lorenzo appear to pose a threat to the Carolinas but we will continue to monitor and update you on these systems every step of the way!
