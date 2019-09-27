Eco-friendly Wilmington Condo a unique property close to Wrightsville Beach and Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Condo living is a perfect fit for some people. It leaves the outside maintenance to someone else, in the hustle and bustle of the times we live in.
One condo complex off of Greenville Loop Road is unique, with the clean lines and modern design. It’s not exactly what you'd expect when you think "Southern Living," but it's the unexpected that gives this week's property its distinctive feel.
Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty, and her crew have been combing MLS Listing for something unique. Her agency does not list property and has no vested interest in any property showcased on WECT.
She thinks this property, less than four miles to Wrightsville Beach or Mayfaire Town Center, fits the bill.
2500 Tombo Trail, Wilmington, NC
“Think eco-friendly and streamlined” says Kathleen Baylies. These two factors really define this condo.”
The condo features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2,180 square feet, with an asking price of $479,000.
“The third level is dedicated entirely to the master suite. Up here you'll find a spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet and this bath with a tiled shower with dual shower heads” says Baylies. “ My favorite feature is a massive deck, perfect for lounging. Combined with the deck off the living room, there is more than 600 sq. ft. of outdoor living space!”
