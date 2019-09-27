District Attorney: Springer will “get away with murder” if witnesses don’t come forward

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David said a man will “get away with murder” if witnesses to a fatal shooting in Wilmington in 2017 don’t come forward.
David made the remark during a Friday morning news conference announcing that his office dismissed charges against William Shemont Springer in connection with the Feb. 5, 2017, killing of Montrel Antwann Holmes, 28, and shooting of Dominique Lavatia Gray, 34.
During the news conference, David said he still believes that Springer, 35, is responsible for Holmes’ murder.
He said that the case was scheduled to go to trial on Monday. David said that witnesses are being uncooperative and avoiding subpoenas, and that the case couldn’t be tried without those witnesses.
He urged witnesses to step forward in the case and said there is a $5,000 reward for information.
Springer is still in custody due to a probation violation charge.
Springer was accused of shooting Holmes in the head and Gray in the leg during a party at 515 S. Ninth St.
Emergency crews rushed Holmes and Gray to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where Holmes was pronounced dead. Gray was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Police later seized several illegal gambling machines from the home.
Springer had faced charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felony in connection with the incident.
He has been in jail under a $1 million bond since his Feb. 2017 arrest.
