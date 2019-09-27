Actor Judd Nelson talks about upcoming performance of ‘Love Letters’ and why he thinks a ‘Breakfast Club’ reboot isn’t possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Actor Judd Nelson hasn’t been to Wilmington since filming From the Hip in 1986.
He said he looks forward to returning to the community that he remembers for its “great food” when he stars opposite Sheryl Lee on stage in Love Letters.
Judd Nelson, the Brat Pack alum, is best known for his roles in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire.
Sheryl Lee is known for her role as Laura Palmer on the cult classic Twin Peaks.
Their October 12 performance is at UNCW’S Kenan Auditorium.
A second performance of the play is planned for Oct. 5, reunited Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw from Love Story.
Tickets are available here or call 800-732-3643.
