“You can never learn too much about parenting”: CIS Brunswick County offers free parenting classes and support groups

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Communities in Schools (CIS) Brunswick County is offering free parenting classes.
Circle of Parents support groups and Incredible Years parenting class series works to strengthen families by promoting effective positive strategies for parents to use to help manage their child’s behavior. This has been a service CIS has provided through a grant for the past nine years.
“My concept is that you can never learn too much about parenting," said Margaret Roseman, the Parent Education Director with CIS Brunswick County.
Incredible Years parenting class is a 14-week series happening in three different locations across the county: Shallotte, Southport, and Leland. Classes are held from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. During the first 30 minutes, a free meal is provided. Free childcare during classtime is also provided.
The evidence-based program gives parents a chance to learn more about parenting and make connections in the community with other parents.
“What you pay attention to is what you get more of," said Margaret. "I like the fact that the first half of the class is that you focus on all of the positive things you can do to get positive behavior from your children such as parental attention, special time, social, emotional, and persistence coaching, praise. And then the last half of the class you focus on concepts that help reduce the negative behaviors.”
Incredible Years Parenting Class series will take place in Southport at Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursdays, in Leland at the Leland 5th District Building on Mondays, and at Shallotte Presbyterian Church in Shallotte on Tuesdays.
Class space is limited. To reserve a space or to find more information, please call Margaret at 910-253-5327 ext. 1435.
CIS Brunswick County also offers support groups for single parents and grandparents raising young children. For more information on that, visit their website.
