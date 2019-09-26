Union Elementary recognized with National Blue Ribbon honor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Union Elementary is one of two schools in North Carolina to be recognized with the National Blue Ribbon honor. A total of 362 schools were given the designation for 2019.
“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees Thursday. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve high learning standards or make notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.
All schools are honored in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
- Exemplary high-performing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary achievement gap closing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.
Union Elementary was honored as an Exemplary High-Performing School.
“This recognition is affirmation of all of the efforts of Principal Smith and the teachers at Union Elementary,” said State Superintendent Mark Johnson. “We know just as much hard work goes on in all of our schools across the state, and we are proud of all of this work to help students succeed.”
Johnson was in Shallotte Thursday to help Union Elementary celebrate the prestigious honor.
“Schools across the country work hard for the recognition, and this award is a tribute to the hard work and success of Union Elementary," Johnson said.
