UNCW men’s soccer fall on the road at Campbell

BOUIS CREEK, N.C. (UNCW release) - Junior Thibaut Jacquel scored two goals in the second half to lead Campbell to a 2-0 victory over UNCW in a non-conference men’s soccer game at the Eakes Complex on Wednesday evening.
The win elevated the Camels’ record to 5-2-1 on the season while UNCW dipped to 3-3-1 after its four-game unbeaten streak was snapped.
After UNCW was called for a foul in the penalty area, Jacquel gave Campbell a 1-0 lead when he converted a penalty kick with 12:56 remaining in regulation. He added his second goal off an assist from freshman Moses Mensah with 14 seconds left.
Junior Samuel Lechuga tallied five saves to earn the shutout for Campbell, which outshot UNCW by a 14-8 margin. Freshman Gabriel Perrotta recorded three saves in the loss for the Seahawks.
The Seahawks make their regular season home debut on Saturday, Sept. 28, when Northeastern visits UNCW Soccer Stadium for a 1 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.