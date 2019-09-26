UNCW men’s basketball helps remove storm debris

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team traded in their basketballs for work gloves on Wednesday.
The players removed storm debris from Hurricane Dorian at houses on Gordon Road.
“Seeing what happened in the past two storms, we had a lot of damage so we wanted to do what we could to give back to the community,” said Seahawk junior Jay Estime.
The owners needed help removing the downed tree and the Seahawks partnered up with the Cape Fear Volunteer Center to make it happen.
“It’s a good thing and we want the community to care about us,” said senior Carter Skaggs. “We really enjoy their support. So, it’s always good when we get out to help them.”
The Seahawks season starts Thursday as they hold their first official practice.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.