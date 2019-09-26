Snake catches rays on Wilmington home’s back door

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A snake took advantage of the sunny weather this week to catch some rays!
Mary Ward sent us this picture of a snake sunning while hanging on the screen door of her Wilmington home.
“Hot enough for you today?” she wrote to WECT. “Check out the snake hanging off my back door handle, sunning itself. I’m not screaming, you’re screaming.”
