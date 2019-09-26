Silver Alert issued for missing man in Bladen County

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Justin Gregory Hickman, 25, who is missing in Bladen County and is considered endangered.
Silver Alerts are issued for missing individuals who suffer from dementia or another form of cognitive impairment.
Hickman was last seen at 35 Clarkland Village in White Lake around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He’s believed to be wearing blue jean shorts, a black t-shirt, and white or blue tennis shoes. He was also carrying a camo-colored backpack.
He’s six-foot-tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Lt. Salmon with the White Lake Police Department said units from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Parks and Recreation, Bladen County Water Rescue, the White Lake Fire Department, and a bloodhound tracking team from the N.C. Division of Adult Prisons are helping in the search.
Anyone with information should call Lt. Salmon at 910-862-8141.
