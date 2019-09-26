SBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night.
According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 111 for suspected drunk driving. Instead of stopping, however, the driver eventually turned onto Booth Lane in Richlands, N.C. where he showed a firearm and then barricaded himself inside his home.
After lengthy negotiations, the man fired the weapon toward officers around 7 p.m. Law enforcement returned fire and killed the man who was identified by the Onslow County Medical Examiner’s office as 67-year-old Haywood Cannon.
The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation.
No deputies, officers or troopers were injured.
