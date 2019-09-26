Pender County schools collecting change for Ocracoke

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is paying forward the support the school system received in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence last year with a fundraiser benefiting the Ocracoke School in Hyde County.
While much of southeastern North Carolina was spared, Ocracoke was hit hard by high winds and flooding.
Students have been out of school since before the storm.
Starting Wednesday, each of the 17 schools in the Pender County Public Schools system is collecting spare change (or bills!) to be donated to the Ocracoke School. There is also a bucket at Central Office in Burgaw.
At Topsail Elementary School, Principal Melissa Wilson says the first day of the drive was better than expected.
“Students have been super excited. Parents have been excited, so already we’ve had a lot of donations and we hope the next two days bring even more and we’re really able to help our neighbors in the Outer Banks just like so many communities helped us last year,” Wilson said.
The district will also collect spare change during the Friday night home football games at Pender and Topsail high schools. On Monday, county administrators will count the collections and send a check to Ocracoke.
“We just want to see how the community reacts, quite honestly, we just want to see if the folks here remember when they were the benefactor of things and if they respond to it by helping others. So, we’re interested to see how it all plays out. We haven’t set a [goal] number or anything on it so we’re excited to see where it ends up at,” said communications coordinator Alex Riley. “Anytime you can help out someone whose been in a situation that you know all too well, it definitely rings true.”
