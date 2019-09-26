Man who kissed WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest on live TV identified, charged

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The person who harassed WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest live on-air Friday has been identified and charged.
Eric Goodman, 42, was charged by the Jefferson County Attorney with harassment with physical contact, a misdemeanor.
Reporter Sara Rivest was reporting live from just outside the busy Bourbon & Beyond festival when someone she didn’t know pretended to smack her, then kissed her on the cheek.
She later posted video of the incident on Twitter (see below), a post that got a lot of attention over the weekend, so WAVE 3 News decided to address it on air in a conversation with anchor Dawne Gee (watch the video above).
Goodman has written an apology letter to Sara. She said she accepts the apology and appreciates that his feelings have changed since watching her explanation of how the incident impacted her.
“I absolutely accept Eric’s apology," Rivest said. "I truly believe he feels bad and is sincere. Actions, though, have consequences and from that letter it seems like he, too, knows that he needs to face those consequences, so I also agree with the Commonwealth’s decision to charge him.”
Goodman has a court date on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.
