Former ECU football player now member of NASCAR pit crew

CONCORD, N.C. (WECT) - After playing his last game for East Carolina in 2013, linebacker Kyle Tudor wanted to play football in the NFL.
He was cut in training camp by the Arizona Cardinals, but Tudor was approached about a career change and trying out for a NASCAR pit crew.
“I like competing and working out with a group of guys,” said Tudor. “So, I said ‘why not give it a shot.’”
Since 2015, he’s worked as a member of the pit crew for Hendrick Motorsports as a crew member with the No. 48 car driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
He started as a jackman, but in 2018, a rule change gave him more responsibility.
“So, I jack the right side of the car up,” said Tudor. “The front changer takes off the front side tire. Get back on the jack drop the car. Jack up the left. The rear changer takes off the right rear. Then I have to hang that tire and drop the car.”
Tudor says the physical part of football helped him on the crew, but the two sports are very different.
“A small mistake is isolated because everything is done in tenths of a second of time,” said Tudor about a pit stop. “When you are graded, pit stops can go for being in first place on a weekend will be 12.7 or 12.8. Then you have a 13 flat and that is a difference between three or four spots. In football, if you miss a tackle you have someone behind you to make that job.”
On Sunday, Tudor and the No. 48 team will be at the Charlotte Motor Speedway racing in the Bank of America Roval 400 that can be seen on WECT starting at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.